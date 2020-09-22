Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 115,295 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,295 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 258.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

