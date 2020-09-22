SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.11% of SurModics worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SurModics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRDX opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.19 million, a PE ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

