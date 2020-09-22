Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

DY opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.79. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $65.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

