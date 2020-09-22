Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 4,930 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,818,000 after buying an additional 191,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 635,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.