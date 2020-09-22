Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.14% of MRC Global worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MRC Global by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

MRC stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

