Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 1,964 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 88,104 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

