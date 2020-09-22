Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.09 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

