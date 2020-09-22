Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

