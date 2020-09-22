Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,297 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

