Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,425 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE:SF opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $69.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

