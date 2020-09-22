Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.01 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Apache by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Apache by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apache by 65.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of APA opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

