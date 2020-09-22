Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $697,000 Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,328 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

