Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.