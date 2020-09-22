Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Veoneer Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.