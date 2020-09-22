MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

