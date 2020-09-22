Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Neogen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

