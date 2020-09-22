California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 736 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

