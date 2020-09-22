Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.18 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,268 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.93. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

