Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

