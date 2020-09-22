California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total value of $1,041,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,966,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.57 and its 200-day moving average is $381.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

