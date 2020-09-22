Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 857,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 128,951 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

