Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.13 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 196.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.38% of CEVA worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in CEVA by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CEVA by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.09 million, a P/E ratio of 531.29 and a beta of 1.42. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.