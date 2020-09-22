California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,923 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 98.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

