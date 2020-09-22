Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Ashland Global stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 736 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 736 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.18 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.18 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
Old Republic International Co. Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Old Republic International Co. Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp.
California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.13 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.13 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report