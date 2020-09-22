Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Ashland Global stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

