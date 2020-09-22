California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,086 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of SL Green Realty worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 327,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

