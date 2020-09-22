California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.54 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

