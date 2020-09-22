California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,464 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of II-VI worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

