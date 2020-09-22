Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 63.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 107,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

