California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Valvoline worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

