Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

NYSE HII opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.28. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $137.64 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

