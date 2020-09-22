Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.25.

PSB stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.19. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

