Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

