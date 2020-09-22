Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 301.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Partners Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,633,739 shares of company stock valued at $366,024,015. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

NET opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -59.94. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

