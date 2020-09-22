Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,649,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,489.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

