Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

