Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of UniFirst worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

