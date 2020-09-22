Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $2,717,096 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $461.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.28. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $515.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

