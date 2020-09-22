Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.54 Million Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of HD Supply worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter valued at about $136,454,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HD Supply by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HD Supply by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

