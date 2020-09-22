CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.31. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

