Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,911 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.81. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

