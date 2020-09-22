Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.68 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,101 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 119.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

