Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

