Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 34.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.