Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Biglari at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 243.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.17 per share, with a total value of $1,315,725.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,704. 58.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

