Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $271.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.86. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $52,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,548 over the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

