Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,653 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,272 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

ADMS stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

