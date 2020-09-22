Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Quad/Graphics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 348.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

