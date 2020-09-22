Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

SUP stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.74 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

