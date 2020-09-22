Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.49. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

