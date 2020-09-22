Sei Investments Co. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Natera worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Natera by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9,842.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 359.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Natera by 27.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,554,165.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,822 shares of company stock worth $13,039,182 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NTRA stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

